Anti-graft body slams actions of supports

AN anti-graft organisation in Southern Highlands has condemned the actions by disgruntled supporters of candidates who have led to the shutdown of Mendi town.

Garry Kulangil, chairman of the Southern Highlands Business Coalition Against Corruption, yesterday called for peace and calm.

Kulangil said that people must be careful not to destroy and disturb institutions that benefited them.

“I want to appeal to the supporters to allow candidates to challenge the declaration of the governor peacefully in court,” he said.

He said that business communities welcomed the deployment of security forces to restore normalcy as announced by Police Commissioner Gari Baki.

He said the law and order problem in the province was election-related because the Electoral Commissioner failed to complete the counting process.

Meanwhile, he is appealing to Department of Finance, Treasury, Department of Rural Development and the Auditor General to check the books of the provincial government.

