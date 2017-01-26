Anyone can preach gospel: Rev

By ELIAS LARI

ANYONE can preach the gospel of Jesus Christ so long as the Spirit leads and no one has a right to stop them.

Rev Ku Jack Teine from the Lutheran Highlands Seminary in Western Highlands said this to refute a recent statement by a church leader in Morobe, which was critical of Morobe Governor Kelly Naru preaching at church gatherings.

Rev Teine said the senior pastor of the St Paul’s Church in Lae, Rev Gerry Mangiri did not understand the difference between church doctrine and the move of the Spirit.

Rev Mangiri was reported by this paper last December 29 condemning Naru for continuing to preach the Gospel as a layman and described it as unethical and unhealthy.

However, Teine who is also a senior pastor and academic of the Lutheran Highlands Seminary at Ogelbeng outside Mt Hagen, said that such comments must not come from servants of God because anyone could preach from the pulpits so long as the Spirit led them.

He said Naru and any other member of the Lutheran Church could preach the Gospel if the Spirit led them or if they were invited to preach.

“We have no power to judge here on earth; anyone who is led by the Spirit can preach because that is part of extending the Gospel and winning souls into the Kingdom of God.

“The Bible says in 1 Thessalonica 5: 19- 22, ‘Do not restrain the Holy Spirit, do not despise inspired messages. Put all things to test, keep what is good and avoid every kind of evil.”

Teine said in the theological context, believers must put into practice their faith with actions.

