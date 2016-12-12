ANZ appoints Ellul as executive director

ANZ PNG has appointed Mark Ellul, pictured, as its executive director, Institutional Banking.

He replaces Mark Dawson who recently retired.

A statement from the bank said in Ellul would manage ANZ PNG’s institutional and corporate relationships, plus transaction banking and asset finance.

Ellul joined ANZ in 2014. His previous roles include Head of Credit ANZ Pacific, Chief Risk Officer ANZ Fiji and Deputy Chief Risk Officer for the Pacific.

Ellul has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking and finance sector, with significant expertise in relationship banking and risk management.

ANZ PNG chief executive officer Mark Baker said Ellul’s knowledge of ANZ PNG would be of “immediate value as we continue to support our customers with a range of products across a number of sectors in the country”.

“ANZ has been in PNG for 106 years and is a key business in the ANZ Group. The bank’s history dates back over 180 years and we are committed to building lasting partnerships with our customers, shareholders and communities across 34 markets in Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Europe, America and the Middle East.

“Our global connections and deep local insights provide customers access to Asia Pacific’s trade and investment flows, while supporting their domestic requirements.”

