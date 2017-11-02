ANZ chief economist to give financial talks

ANZ chief economist Richard Yetsenga will be the chief presenter at the 2017 PNG Mining and Petroleum Conference in Port Moresby this month.

Yetsenga has been the bank’s chief economist since March last year and leads a global team responsible for ANZ’s research across financial markets and international economics.

He has almost 20 years’ of experience in financial services, previously holding senior economic research roles at the HSBC, Deutsche Bank and the Australian Government.

In his address, he will explore how Papua New Guinea and its resources sector can optimise opportunities in the global market.

ANZ PNG chief executive Mark Baker said: “As an export economy, PNG operates in the global environment and is influenced by global growth, and the resources sector in particular plays a critical role in driving the country’s economic growth.

“ANZ is a longstanding supporter of the resources sector, helping connect customers to opportunities centred on trade and capital flows around the Asia-Pacific.

“This is a great chance to hear insights from our chief economist on how he views the current operating environment and how to maximise the opportunity.”

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum executive director Dr Albert Mellam said: “Having ANZ as a leading financial institution in the region partnering with the conference provides delegates the opportunity to hear from a leading expert on how Papua New Guinea can optimise opportunities in a very challenging and changing global environment.

“The chamber would like to thank ANZ and Yetsenga and we look forward to working with them during the event.”

The three-day conference begins on Nov 28 and will provide delegates with a comprehensive technical update as well offer an opportunity to meet all the key mining and petroleum industry representatives.

