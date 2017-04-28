ANZ introduces banking chip tech

ANZ Bank is providing chip-enabled credit cards to its customers in the country.

ANZ PNG chief executive officer Mark Baker said during the launching in Port Moresby yesterday a credit card with a security chip was more secure.

“Chip technology is fast becoming the global standard for card security as it helps in preventing fraud which is a global issue,” he said.

“This added security allows our people to conduct their transactions in a more convenient and secure way.”

He said the card was widely used in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia.

“We are glad that this new product aligns to global security standards and is now available for our customers in the country. The chip makes the credit card more secure than one with just the magnetic stripe on the back of the card. It also makes it more difficult to fraudulently copy the credit card details.”

Baker said it showed the bank’s commitment to continuously improve its products and services.

He urged customers to be diligent in safeguarding their banking information.

“Please keep PINs confidential, change them regularly, never lend your credit cards to others and make sure online purchases are only via reputable websites,” Baker said,

The chips-based cards will be available for ANZ Visa Classic and Visa Gold Credit Cards respectively.

