Anzac heroes honored

THOSE who fought the ferocious battle during World War II had put service before themselves, Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove says.

Paying tribute to the fallen war heroes at the Anzac Day dawn service at the Bomana Cemetery in Port Moresby, Sir Peter said they endured some of the worst conditions warfare could demand.

“We come in this early morning light to be among those who rest here in perpetuity, laying in the earth beneath these headstones each with their own are the remains of those who died fighting for our countries,” he said.

“Those who gave their lives and lying here are always in our hearts.

“As time passes our respected reverence for what they did in this part of the world grows ever stronger.”

He said the 75th anniversary marked the treacherous battle to and fro on the now restored Kokoda Track to protect Port Moresby.

Sir Peter also paid tribute to the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels.

Like this: Like Loading...