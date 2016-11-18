Anzac Highway long over due

ALLOW me to commend Works Minister Francis Awesa for his initiative to connect Northern and Central provinces with the proposed Anzac Highway. Times have changed and other parts of Papua New Guinea have moved on. But those of us who live along the Kokoda Track have been suppressed for far too long. We have been treated as modern Fuzzy Wuzzy angels, our men and boys have become potters and guides yet they wear out quickly and are growing old with knee and backaches. I support the Works Minister and call on all MPs and Governors of Central and Northern to support him to make this dream come true. And may the O’Neill Government also support the proposed highway. Minister Awesa, we are with you.

– Jethro Rabie, Mt Koiari, Central

