AOG raises K26,000 for church building project

MEMBERS of the Assemblies of God church collected over K26,000 last Sunday in a thanksgiving service in Lae aimed at raising funds for the Lae Central City church at Kamkumung.

The AOG Church in Lae, through the programme, invited other AOG churches in East Sepik, Southern Highlands and Milne Bay provinces to take part in the fundraising.

The theme for the programme was “Sow seeds with tears but harvest with joy”.

Coordinator and organiser Elder Francis Sui said the funds raised were from the church members and would go towards fencing the church ground.

“Give with your heart and God will open doors for you. You are a blessing to the nation,” he said.

Sui said over 100 believers took part in the thanksgiving service and showed their support towards helping our church at Kamkumung with its project. “This is our time of hosting this thanksgiving service, there will be other times when our other churches in other centres host such services and we will be invited to take part.”

Like this: Like Loading...