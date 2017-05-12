Apa eyes rural empowerment

By ZACHERY PER

THE only female candidate contesting the Gumine Open seat in Chimbu, Dr Susan Apa, wants economic empowerment for rural people to eradicate poverty.

She said successive governments had good economic policies which public servants failed to implement, thus leaving many people wanting.

“I am contesting to promote economic empowerment in family units by way of small and medium enterprises in rural areas in Gumine district,” the candidate said.

“I will improve the standard of living for the people of Gumine.”

She pointed out that gender inequality had hindered development progress which should be promptly addressed.

Apa, who is up against 48 male candidates, has urged voters in Gumine district to vote for her if they want positive growth and progress.

She launched her campaign at Yoruanule village in the Digine local level government last weekend.

The people were treated to a feast after she provided a cow, pigs and chicken. The private medical practitioner had been working at the Goroka Provincial Hospital.

She served with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Board and as a board member of Goroka International School.

