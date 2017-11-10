Apec avenue to promote women

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is an excellent avenue for Papua New Guinea to work with other countries in advancing women, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

O’Neill said women in economy was one of the important agendas in Apec and PNG was a great supporter of the participation of women at all levels of development in the country.

He said there had been an increasing number of women getting appointed to important positions in government and the corporation sector recently.

“Our education system has seen girls attending classes increase about 50 per cent. This is a greater opportunity for women and girls in our country and Apec is another opportunity — we must work with other economies on this.

