Apec CEO briefs Port Moresby hoteliers on plans, security

HOTELIERS in Port Moresby were yesterday briefed on the hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in the country by Apec 2018 chief executive officer Chris Hawkins.

He briefed them on the plans, key dates, meeting venues, hotel allocations and security issues.

“Accommodation is why you’re all here,” Hawkins said.

“Obviously, we have a limited number of hotels in Port Moresby at varying levels.

“It’s not sufficient to host the Apec meeting, of course.

“If we in the biggest case scenario had 10,000 people that week, which I don’t think we will, but that’s what we’re planning for, we have to offset with cruise ships.

“We have three cruise ships that we are hiring.

“They will be rented out as hotel rooms.

“We have the accommodation at the university campus – not for delegates but for the media.

“More than 2000 media will be here.

“We do have sufficient rooms to accommodate 20 Apec leaders and Pacific leaders in the hotels and the cruise ships.”

Hawkins said each delegation would be allocated a hotel.

“What we do is we look at the delegation size and work that out with each economy,” he said.

“There are a few factors that we have to take into account, and one of them is security.

“Because we will have presidents and prime ministers, and their security people who are on high alert no matter where they are, it’s a highly-charged situation and we can’t have miscommunication between two groups.”

