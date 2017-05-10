Apec experience for all

A NUMBER of cities and towns will have the Apec experience when some of the lead-up meetings are hosted there, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

Speaking at the sixth Security Partners Working Group yesterday, O’Neill said Port Moresby was not the only venue that would host Apec.

“It is also good for many of these towns and many of our population to have an Apec experience and truly understand the meaning and opportunity that Apec brings to our country.

“That is why it is important that some of these lead-up meetings are held in many of those towns and cities throughout the country,” O’Neill said.

He said PNG was similar to many other countries.

“Port Moresby is not PNG, Sydney is not Australia and Jakarta is not Indonesia,” he said.

“Right across the country there is a lot of excitement within our communities,” he said.

Port Moresby will host most of the meetings and some will be hosted jointly with other centres.

O’Neill said the Apec authority was now engaging with local authorities for the logistics of those meetings.

