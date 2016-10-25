Apec great but beware costs

WITH Port Moresby set to host two major events – one next month and the other in 2018 – it is essential that the nation’s capital give visitors and the international media its best face.

Papua New Guinea has already hosted a regional event – the 2015 Pacific Games – with great success and the onus is now on, not only the State, but the people of the National Capital

District to continue the effort going forward.

The Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup from November 13 to December 3 and 2018’s Apec

(Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) forum are those events in question.

These are truly global events that will have the world’s eyes transfixed on the nation of eight million plus inhabitants.

But as in any country, there will be problems and issues that crop up and threaten to take the focus away from the good will and vibrancy that should be portrayed to the world audience.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill made headlines this week saying investment in security provided to the world leaders in attendance at the Apec would in turn benefit the country in the long term.

In particular, the improvement and bolstering of border security, especially at check points through out the country would see the people also benefit from the added sense of protection.

While investment in security for what is arguably the single biggest event in Papua New Guinea’s 41- year history in terms of regional and world significance is crucial, one must ask the question of why the country has waited for a major event as a reason develop areas it lacks in, or to provide the impetus

to improve the services and various other roles of the state.

Would it not have been better, even cheaper, to have been making incremental improvements over the years?

Why does the inspiration have to be external?

Yes, the people will be safer in their communities as O’Neill declared this week, but for how long?

Do we need another major event to revitalise the services and infrastructure?

Shouldn’t there be a clear and concerted approach to improve anyway.

The importance of the Apec cannot and should not be under played as the leaders of the world’s three most powerful nations – the United States, Russia and China – as well as others from the Pacific Rim will be on PNG soil for several days.

That alone calls for only our best foot forward as we welcome our special guests.

But in saying that one cannot help but think that while hosting an Apec forum has its advantages what actual tangible benefits aside from tourism opportunities

will the people of Papua New Guinea – the real folk out in the provinces and rural areas – get out

of this.

All year the Government has made it known that despite the great strides the country has made over the last five years with the rapid growth of the economy, the need for tighter spending and sizeable reductions in budgetary allocations for key sectors such as health, education and law and order

are on the cards.

That alone will foster a new set of problems for the state in the delivery of its programmes and the

fulfilment of its development policies.

Sure, the slowing of growth could be chalked down to the depressed mineral and commodity prices.

Look around, the world is in recession they say.

But one cannot help but think that while the hosting of major events is in many ways a boon for the host country.

It can also be a curse.

The plus side is that the exposure this country gets will be close to priceless – imagine the number of international news programmes across the spectrum of coverage not to mention the facebook and Instagram posts as well as tweets Papua New Guinea would feature onif a Hilary Clinton or better yet Donald Trump were to tread our shores.

That would be a visit to remember.

The down side of a massive event like the Apec meet is the state it could leave the country in.

We must take note that while our regional and international standing will get a mega boost from the Apec gathering, the overall costs could dilute all that good will.

Related