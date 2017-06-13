Apec Haus to have a management plan

THE PNG Apec Coordinating Authority and Oil Search Limited will have a management plan for Apec Haus for the long-term benefit and its maintenance now and into the future,” Minister for Apec Justin Tkatchenko says.

He said the Apec Authority would outsource the management and services in conjunction with Oil Search to a trustee as caretaker for the government.

“This is government money that has been spent as a tax credit scheme through Oil Search and we trust the professionalism and management of Oil Search to look after these facilities for us.

“Like the National Football Stadium, the trustee is there to ensure that it is always maintained, looked after and always available for public access.”

He said the Apec Authority was an independent body and has its own professional PNG consultants and staff. We have set it up in such a way that political interference is at its absolute minimal so that these facilities and programmes and activities can run.”

