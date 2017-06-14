Apec Haus to promote Motu-Koitabu traditions: MP

LAST Friday marked the start of the piling and construction of the K120 million Apec Haus at Ela Beach.

Minister responsible for Apec Justin Tkatchenko said the building would leave a lasting legacy promoting Hiri traditions and cultures.

“It will also be turned into a national museum to promote and to celebrate the Motu-Koitabu traditions and cultures. “There will also be cafes and recreational facilities for our general public. It’s all a part of promoting our country, the dream of having PNG as the jewel in the crown when it comes to the Pacific.

“Once the Ela Beach development is concluded, joining up with Apec Haus, this precinct will be something very special for the people of Port Moresby and PNG.

“Tourists will visit, witness and see our Motu-Koitabu culture through the museum and exhibition blending in with the brand new Ela Beach development.

“It’s a very proud day today for the start of the piling of this iconic building that will go down in history for our country.”

CPB Contractors project engineer Denmark Gimiseve said the piling was the first stage of the Apec Haus work which would take about a month at the most to complete.

He added that they were working on about eight to 10 pilings a day, drilling holes about 24 metres deep to put the pilings to add concrete for the main foundation of the building.

“We will get more people to meet the deadline of July next year.

“The workforce total will be around 500 people once the project is in full steam. This is reclaimed land so we have this piling in place to cater for the load and the settlement of the soil.

“These pilings will hold off all the capacity and secure the building for the safety of the occupants and our citizens utilising the building.

“We have also carried out monitoring sections to monitor the reclaimed land so we know that the foundation is stable,” Gimiseve said.

Like this: Like Loading...