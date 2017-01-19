Apec lacks hotel rooms

By MALUM NALU

PORT Moresby does not have enough hotel rooms to cater for people here for Apec 2018, so three cruise liners will be brought to provide accommodation, says Apec 2018 chief executive officer Chris Hawkins.

He yesterday briefed Port Moresby hoteliers on plans for the international event.

“We don’t have enough hotel rooms in Port Moresby,” he said.

“But we are bringing in three cruise ships.

“They are floating hotels that will make up the gap that we will have in terms of how many hotel rooms are required.”

Hawkins said every hotel in Port Moresby, both big and small, would be used during the event.

“Don’t forget that around the country, at regional centres, we’ll have regional meetings,” he said.

“There are a lot of people coming.” He said the new Hilton Hotel would be completed by mid next year.

“The Hilton is on track to be ready around the middle of next year, which gives us time for security preparations, for it to host delegations and to host the gala dinner that will be seen around the world,” Hawkins said.

“The gala cultural dinner is a big part of Apec and will take place on the first night of the summit.

“All leaders take part in this event where they enjoy a presentation that will showcase all parts of the nation.”

He said specific hotels had been allocated to specific countries.

“We knew from the start when the prime minister announced that we would host Apec in 2013, that planning would have to begin early,” Hawkins said.

“The Apec Authority was formed a year later.”

Like this: Like Loading...