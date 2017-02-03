Most Apec nations have confirmed attendance, PM says

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says most Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member nations, including China and Japan, have confirmed their attendance at next year’s summit in Papua New Guinea.

“All leaders have indicated that they will come, including China and Japan,” he told a business breakfast yesterday.

“The only person that hasn’t confirmed – and I have just written to him this week – is (US President Donald) Trump.

“I’m told he is making his first visits to UK and Europe in the next few weeks or days.

“I’m sure there has been some excitement about the executive orders that he has given.

“But if you look at the details, there is some level of flexibility.”

He reiterated that the Government was not spending K3 billion to host Apec.

“K3 billion is almost one-third of our entire budget,” O’Neill said.

“So anybody will be silly to make such an investment.

“We are doing it in a very cost effective manner.

“It will be very relaxed in a more Pacific manner.

“They have been given the same hosting in New York, China and everywhere. Why would we want to give them the same level of hospitality?

“We want to give them something different.

“I think some of our leaders don’t appreciate the level of exposure that PNG will get as a result of all these major global investors coming here to Papua New Guinea.

“Half of them don’t know where PNG is.”

