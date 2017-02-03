Apec policy committee goes through drafts

THE Committee on Apec Policy Issues has gone through four drafts of the policy focus for 2018, says Papua New Guinea Apec Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu.

He told a business breakfast in Port Moresby yesterday that the committee would be addressing areas such as enhancing regional economic integration, sustainable and inclusive growth, structural reforms and human capital development.

“We are maintaining an active dialogue with State agencies and our stakeholders including the Apec Business Advisory Council, on behalf of the private sector,” Pomaleu said.

“We are at a stage where we have crystalised and cascaded issues from the policy priorities into the various sensible issues, for which specific interventions and actions statements including schedules for 2018 will be drawn from. We will go to Apec in June and present a notional calendar for Apec 2018.

“We note and acknowledge the valuable support from our bilateral partners who have already stepped up programme of assistance targeted at building capacity for our officials.”

