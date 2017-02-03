Apec security bill passed

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill commended both sides of the house yesterday as Parliament unanimously passed the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Safety and Security Bill to provide the legal basis for safety and security during next year’s leaders’ summit. He said this after passage of the bill 69-0.

“I’m very happy that Opposition has now come to realise that this is a very important meeting for the country,” O’Neill told The National.

“It is not about personalities, it is not about politics, this is about the national interest of our country.

“I’m glad that they (Opposition) are supporting preparations openly now.

“The incoming government will work hard to show a very-memorable Apec meeting.

“As I said earlier, we have no choice. We we are now locked in as a country to hosting this so there is no turning back.

“This (bill) is to strengthen the security measures that we are proving for the Apec meetings and also for the Apec leaders.

“It has got a sunset clause: Right after Apec finishes, the bill will cease to exist.

“It is just to build security arrangements for the Apec leaders who are going to be here.”

Earlier, when presenting the bill to Parliament, O’Neill said PNG would host over 200 meetings in Port Moresby and other centres from December.

“As such, like all member countries, we will be expected to provide safety and security so that these meetings will be delivered efficiently and effectively.”

O’Neill said the proposed law ensured compliance with the Constitution to allow police, PNG Defence Force and other safety and security agencies to implement security policies and operations.

He said it also provided the legal basis for the PNG Government to consult and receive bilateral and multilateral safety assistance from the governments of Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Indonesia and others.

