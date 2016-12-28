‘Apec security ready’

THE join security task force has got its preparations under control and is confident of delivering a safe and secure environment for the 2018 Apec summit.

Chief of force preparation Colonel Siale Francis Diro told the diplomatic corps at a briefing on Friday that planning started in October 2014.

The joint security task force is the operational body that implements the safety and security design for Apec in 2018.

“We commenced in October 2014, two years ago,” he said.

“On April 20 this year, the strategic operations order consisting of 25 agencies was launched.

“We have security partners with the US, Australia, NZ and Indonesia for Apec, directed by the NEC. With those partnerships, we’ve had four meetings already this year.”

Diro said under the Apec organising structure, the national organisation committee was headed by Chief Secretary and comprised of departmental heads.

“We have three heads of key bodies, policy headed by Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu, logistics headed by Chris Hawkins and the security and safety is chaired by Commissioner of Police and Secretary for Defence,” he said.

“Our legal team has put together safety and security legislation specific for Apec in 2018 with the sunset clause to allow for our partners to assist us and the legislative requirements is needed to effect that assistance.”

NEC has approved that and we will be liaising in due course with Apec economies for safety and security.

“We are confident with the help of our security partners that we will provide a safe and secure environment for Apec summit in 2018,” Diro said.

Commanding officer for the joint security task force Assistant Commissioner of Police Naua Vanuawaru said the task force was established in early March 2016 by the Government of PNG to be responsible and mandated to provide safety and security operations for the Apec 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...