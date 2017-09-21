Apec seen as a boost for small businesses

THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit will generate huge business opportunities for big and small entrepreneurs, a business expert says.

WEConnect International chief operating Greta Schettler yesterday urged 11 local women entrepreneurs to keep an open mind and grab the opportunities that Apec would bring to the country next year.

She spoke to them about how to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats which could affect their businesses.

“Apec is the biggest opportunity, especially for small businesses like yours, to identify the real potentials to expand and grow from,” she said.

Schettler urged the businesswomen to study the people attending the Apec meeting.

“They can be your potential customers. And it does not matter what kind of products or services you are selling,” she said.

She encouraged them to identify opportunities for their businesses next year.

“Every great business has a story and your passion for that story drives or drove you to start your business. So keep an open mind and identify your strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that the Apec would bring. And live your passion,” Schettler said.

Like this: Like Loading...