Apec summit boost for hotel industry

THE heads of governments plus the huge number of delegates, business representatives, potential investors and other visitors’ accommodation needs for the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit is a most welcomed boost to the PNG economy.

This is especially for the hotel industry which would greatly benefit from the two weeks summit.

To gain maximum benefits from such high powered events it is

highly desirable that our local hotels, motels, other suitable accommodations and other service providers are fully utilised to ensure

such windfall gains do not boomerang out of the country at the departure of the Apec members and visitors.

Can the organisers tell us how many hotels rooms and which hotels and local service providers have been flagged or prebooked for the event?

While spending K120 million on this high powered summit to showcase PNG’s emerging status, investment opportunities and its diverse cultures, it would seem ironic that the country’s premier hospital, Port Moresby General Hospital, still lacks critical and vital life-saving medical equipment.

Due to ongoing funding woes, the Port Moresby General Hospital is still not able carry out certain critical life-saving procedures.

BT Laskona, Via email