Apec Summit will go ahead as planned: Minister

PAPUA New Guinea’s bid to host the Apec Summit next year was made well over three years ago and it would still go ahead as planned regardless of who was in government, Minister for Apec Justin Tkatchenko said.

Speaking at the commencement of the piling and construction phase of the K120 million Apec Haus at Ela Beach last Friday, Tkatchenko said that despite the controversy over Apec Haus, the government had planned ahead of time.

“This was when Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced that PNG was hosting Apec in 2018 and we had at least three years to plan,” he said.

“The only little bit of uncertainty is the election. So we’ll get over it and the makeup of the new government is there to continue this work.

“The scenario is that whatever government that is formed the Apec Authority is an independent body where political interference is at its absolute minimal.”

Tkatchenko said Apec Haus would be completed by the end of July next year and would be taken over by the Apec Authority to start the proceedings for the main Apec Summit in November.

“That will give plenty of time for the building to be utilised for all the bells and whistles to be sorted out so that everything is working properly ready,” he said.

“We have fantastic backing from the Government of Australia with security, land, air and sea and logistics, and legislation, now with . . . the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

“We have great support from the US, New Zealand, Japan and Chinese governments who have all come on board.

“All the world leaders are coming to Port Moresby in November. We’re still waiting on final confirmation if the US president will be coming but all the other country leaders will be here next year.

“We look forward to the confirmation of the US president and we look forward to hosting all our world leaders.”

