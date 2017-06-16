Apisah wins K79,000 ITF title

Papua New Guinean tennis star Abigail Tere-Apisah won a US$25,000 (about K79,000) ITF doubles title over the weekend in Bethany Beach, Delaware, United States.

Playing with American Sabrina Santa-Maria for the first time, the pair won their first match in a third set tiebreak 10-5 and did not drop a set all the way to the final.

In the final, they played Sophie Chang and familiar foe Alexandra Mueller, both of the United States.

Mueller had earlier defeated Apisah 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal stage to advance to the semi-finals and looked to defeat Apisah once again.

However, that was not to be as Apisah and Santa-Maria proved too strong, winning 6-4, 6-0 avenging her loss to the American.

This victory now puts Apisah at two ITF titles since establishing herself as a professional player almost two years ago.

Currently ranked at 386, Apisah travels to Europe to play a US$100,000 (K319,000) tournament in Manchester, United Kingdom, before travelling to Tajikistan in July to play Fed Cup for Pacific Oceania.

