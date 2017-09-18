APNG clears process

ATHLETICS Papua New Guinea has sought to clarify the process of finalising its team for the Pacific Mini Games following the announcement last week that the PNG Olympic Committee’s justification committee had endorsed athletes for Team PNG selection.

With its national championships coming up in Goroka from Sept 28-30, it is important for athletes to realise that some places in the team are yet to be filled and many athletes were only provisionally endorsed subject to proving their current form.

APNG president Tony Green said to meet the requirements of the PNGOC, sports have to submit early the names of all athletes that they want to be considered.

“A lot can change in six months but the important thing is that athletes need to be in form for the Games,” Green said.

He said some athletes nominated several months ago had not yet performed to the required level, and all PNG-based squad members are required to attend the national championships unless special dispensation was granted as per the APNG selection policy.

“There are some good athletes in PNG who have not yet had the chance to prove themselves due to limited competition opportunities so it is important for these athletes to attend the national championships,” Green said.

“Equally, some names were put forward earlier this year will not be recommended for inclusion in the final team if they have not performed. The national championships are still important for selection purposes, but are not the only competition considered.”

Green said athletics had a very good meeting with the justification committee and a good understanding had been reached.

“Our recommendations for the final team will be submitted to the PNGOC as soon as possible after the championships,” he said, adding that an announcement would be made after an agreement is made.

“Anyone who is aggrieved about not being selected can lodge an appeal in accordance with the Team PNG selection policy applicable to all sports,” Green said.

Meanwhile, APNG named its management and coaching team for the Games which is Nola Peni as team manager with Nabase Duaba as assistant manager. The head coach is Dior Lowry with Phillip Newton for jumps and multi events, and with Wilson Malana and Allan Akia as assistant coaches.

