Authorities in Morobe have been urged to build a footbridge over Baiyune River in Bulolo before the national school examinations next month.

Without the bridge, students attending the Baiyune elementary, primary and Lutheran high schools would be affected if the river began flooding again.

Mumeng LLG vice president Jeffery Kaiyo is calling on the provincial government and Bulolo DDA to rebuild the washed away footbridge bridge.

