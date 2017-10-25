Appeal to look out for suspects

East New Britain acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali is appealing to residents to be on the lookout for three wanted suspects from neighbouring West New Britain who are on the run after allegedly robbing a service station in Kokopo on Friday.

Tabali said four suspects – Mark Mala, Robinson Kapre, Jimy Papa and Rabson Leroy – were arrested by police in ENB on Sunday morning.

He said the robbery took place at Lisko Service Station in Kokopo at 7.25pm.

The suspects allegedly stole K3500.

They were pursued by police towards the Tokarangon Junction but police lost sight of them near the Sunnybird and Takekel area near Tomaringa in Gazelle.

“The PPC for WNB alerted me that the suspects were heading to ENB with plans to rob one of the commercial banks so I put my officers on alert in all the districts at the New Britain Highway,” Tabali said.

“At 4am on Sunday, the suspects using a different vehicle were intercepted at Raburua by Rabaul police. The vehicle that was used from Kimbe to Kokopo was found abandoned at Nangananga.”

Tabali said Leroy was shot when he tried to escape.

He was admitted at the Nonga General Hospital but discharged and taken back to Kokopo Police Station after reports that his accomplices would rescue him from the hospital.

Tabali said Mala and Kapre were allegedly hired from Port Moresby to rob.

“The other three are still on the run. They are strangers in ENB and they can rob and rape,” Tabali said.

“I am appealing to people in the community to assist and come forward to police to report any suspicious activities.”

All three or four of them are prison escapees.

