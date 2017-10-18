Appeal to police commissioner

Allow me to tell you what happened on Sunday, Oct 15 at Taurama village.

It was a sunny afternoon between 12pm-1pm, when two vehicles loaded with fully-armed police personnel, drove into the village and fired 30 to 40 shots into the air.

I was saddened to see toddlers, mothers, young girls and boys running for their lives.

On behalf of the silent majority, I am appealing to the Police Commissioner to investigate this matter, on the grounds of citizens and constituents of Moresby South being intimidated on their own land by a disciplined force with an undisciplined performance.

Can the authorities checked on whose order police were acting?

It was pre-planned and well-organised.

I appeal to Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko to investigate this incident because those affected are your voters.

My message to those police officers involved is: Go back to your houses and spend the whole day reading your textbooks on basics of investigating crime and executing arrests. Don’t just drive in firing shots left, right and centre.

You are making a nuisance of yourself and chasing citizens as if they have broken the laws of the land.

The offence which caused all this is a petty crime.

It did not even need 20 to 30 fully-armed police.

Bata Phil

