Appeal to UoG admin to give TOT certificates

I do not understand the delay in issuance of trainer competency or training of trainers (TOT) certificates by the University of Goroka to students who graduated.

We have been patient for almost nine months now and it’s about time for UoG administration to clearly state the reason for the delay.

This certificate is as valuable as a teaching certificate.

The TOT certificate is recognized by PNG National Training Council (PNGNTC), especially for technical vocational education training (Tvet) technical strand programme for diploma and degree students.

Please don’t victimise the students’ rights to education.

My kind appeal to the administration of UoG is to make available of the TOT certificates as soon as possible.

Kaks Kapona

