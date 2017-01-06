Apple removes apps from iTunes store

Apple Inc has removed the New York Times Co’s news apps from its app store in China following a request from the Chinese authorities, the companies said.

Apple removed the English-language and Chinese-language apps from the iTunes store in China on Dec 23, according to the New York Times.

The request came as the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet regulatory body, called for media scrutiny, citing fears of social disorder and threats to national security.

The regulator did not immediately provide a comment on the removal of the New York Times app.

“The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times of that country,” spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said.

