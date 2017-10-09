Application opens for awards scholarship

Applications are now open for Papua New Guinea citizens to apply for Australia scholarships.

Australia awards is for scholarships for study in Australia in 2019.

Development priorities are aligned with the those of the PNG Government and the programme is seeking candidates who can demonstrate an effective contribution upon their return.

This intake is targeting experienced professionals in the health, education, governance, law and justice, transport and infrastructure, agriculture or social support sectors.

Information sessions will be held in Port Moresby and throughout provincial locations in the next three months.

Previous awardees have made invaluable contributions to the advancement of Papua New Guinea.

Suzanne Edgecombe, counsellor (education) at the Australian High Commission, is confident that the successful applicants will return from their experience with the tools to become great leaders in their fields.

“The Australian Government is working in partnership with the Government of Papua New Guinea to help build development capacity within the country’s working professionals,” she said.

“Australian awards alumni are active agents of change and contribute wonderfully to the development of Papua New Guinea.”

The scholarships have been offered for over 50 years as a key part of the Australian Government’s commitment to partnering with Papua New Guinea to drive positive outcomes for the country.

Women, people living with a disability are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications will close on Feb 28, 2018.

