Applications open for diploma programmes at Tafe

APPLICATION forms and information on diploma programmes at Technical and Further Education (Tafe) Queensland International next year are now available at Heights Pacific Education and Visa Solution (HPEVS) at Waigani, Port Moresby.

Heights Business Consultant Ltd through HPEVS has been approved and authorised by Tafe Queensland International as an education agent to provide information and assistance with all aspects of the application and enrolment process to prospective students in accordance with Australia’s education services for overseas students Act 2000, says principal consultant James Kubunu.

He said the agent was looking at mostly Grade 12 and 10 leavers who had worked for over three to five years.

“Current Grade 12 students are also eligible to apply, they can use their internal marks,” Kubunu told The National last Friday.

He said some of the courses offered by Tafe Queensland were:

Business and commerce;

building and construction;

health and community service;

hospitality and tourism;

early childhood education care;

engineering, mining and gas;

environment and horticulture;

trade courses;

information technology;

arts, design and entertainment; and,

Hairdressing and beauty.

Kubunu said the programmes offered by Tafe were globally recognised and upon completion of the diploma programmes, students can go to study at any of the Tafe Queensland affiliated universities in Australia and continue onto second-year studies to complete degree programme or enter employment.

He said Tafe has six campuses and was affiliated to Griffith University, University of Queensland, Southern Cross University, Charles Stuart University, James Cook University, Queensland University of Technology, University of Canberra and Australian Catholic University.

According to Kubunu interested students should have a birth certificate, passport, financial information, Grade 12 and 10 certificates, current resume and IELTS test results of above 5.5 band.

The agency is located on the ground floor of Mutual Rumana building.

Call Kubunu on: 323 7132/630 0115/7146 3392 or email: heightsbizconsultant@gmail.com.