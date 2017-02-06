Apply fuel import tariff: Puma Energy

IMPORT tariffs should be introduced on refined fuel products to encourage local manufacturing investment, Puma Energy says.

General manager Hulala Tokome said this would provide additional Government revenue without impacting the fuel price for consumers.

Tokome said this would also support the intent of Import Price Parity (IPP) on the manufacturing sector while noting that fuel importers do not contribute to the country’s infrastructure and manufacturing sector.

“Puma Energy’s pricing is reflective of the IPP. There is fierce competition in the retail and wholesale market segments,” he said. “The IPP actually was set up to protect added value manufacturing in PNG which provides skilled job opportunities for Papua New Guineans. It was also designed to support the energy sustainability for the country by removing the reliance on imported products.

“This is achieved by maximising the use of locally produced crude processed through our PNG refinery to provide the products the country needs.

“Puma has invested hundreds of millions of Kina to turn the refinery into a highly reliable producer and also to provide the necessary storage capacity to ensure the security of supply within the country. In 2016, we delivered a record production year and now deliver over 85 per cent of PNG’s strategic storage requirements. The refinery is capable of providing majority of the country’s fuel requirements.

“Fuel Suppliers that do import do not contribute to the added value manufacturing sector nor have they delivered substantial investment to infrastructure to support the supply chain.

“There should be an import tariff on finished products which would ensure local manufacturing investment is encouraged and would also provide additional state revenue without impacting the price to the consumer.”

