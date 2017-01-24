Appointment lawful: Kali

PERSONNEL Management Department Secretary John Kali says the appointment of acting provincial administrator for Western province, Gul Gorgom followed lawful process under the Public Services Act and Regulations.

“There is nothing improper, unlawful or fraudulent about this acting appointment made by the head of state on advice,” Kali said in a statement.

He said his office had worked hard to stop further corruption, fraud and financial misconduct in Western.

Kali’s comments came after a daily newspaper published an article regarding an alleged improper appointment of the acting provincial administrator for the province.

“No opportunity had been given to the department to rebut the blatant untruths and half-truths in the articles,” Kali said.

“The appointment of an acting provincial administrator is made by the head of state on advice supported by proper legal documentation.”

Kali said no arrest had taken place and Gorgom was still in office.

He said Gorgom was a fit and proper person endorsed by the provincial executive council to occupy the office of the administrator.

He claimed that alternative candidate, Dr Modowa Gumoi, was not a fit and proper person to occupy the office.

“The court in Daru had dismissed his candidacy for office following his arrest and charge for fraud and misappropriation,” Kali said.

“It must be explained that with regard to the appointment of an acting provincial administrator, the head of the Department of Personnel Management is responsible for advising the minister after consulting the governor on a preferred candidate.

“In this context, in accordance with the laws, the governor acts on behalf of the provincial executive council to make a recommendation on a preferred candidate.

“However, after Governor Ati Wobiro was charged and awaiting sentence, the minister responsible for provincial affairs had already appointed the deputy governor to chair the PEC in the Governor’s absence.

“Hence, the head of the Department of Personnel Management had consulted the deputy governor as the legitimate PEC chairman in extending the appointment of Gorgom as acting provincial administrator.”

In a Kali’s letter to deputy governor Abini Gisele, dated Dec 23, 2016, he said; “I am proceeding to seek legal advice on the extended appointment of Gul Gorgom with the intention for him to remain in office based upon the endorsement of the provincial executive council as required by the Public Services Management Act and the Regulations.”

