Appointment of officers finalised

By MALUM NALU

THE Electoral Commission has finalised the appointments of returning officers and their assistants, plus the list of polling venues, which have now been gazetted.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said there would be no more changes unless circumstances necessitate them.

He told The National yesterday that complaints and allegations from around the country against returning officers and their assistants, plus the polling places, would not be entertained as they had already been gazetted. “One of the most pressing issues is the request from candidates for me to change returning officers and polling places,” Gamato said.

“My position is that we are now towards polling, with days to go, and I don’t want to change returning officers unnecessarily. This is basically because returning officers have been appointed and gazetted.

“The gazettal process is a legal process, so once I appoint someone, it is legal – unless, of course, something very serious happens.”

Gamato said most allegations against returning officers and assistant returning officers were “political”.

“I don’t want to unnecessarily change (returning officers), because if I change every now and then, I will be dismantling the whole structure of the electoral process” he said.

“This is something that is very important for the people of Papua New Guinea to know and understand.”

Gamato said the same applied to polling places with the printing of the polling schedule completed.

He said the commission was ready for polling to begin on June 24.

