Appreciate and conserve natural resources: Ramu NiCo

MORE than 500 students and their teachers at the Dein Primary School in Rai Coast, Madang, hosted Basamuk Refinery staff to celebrate World Environment Day on Tuesday.

The celebrations featured poster displays, dances, riddles, poems and band performances by the students.

Trees on the school ground were decorated with posters depicting the day’s theme: “Appreciate and conserve our land and our sea.”

Ramu NiCo Basamuk Refinery general manager Adam Lukey and deputy general manager Jack Lu Ping each planted a coconut tree at the school.

Lukey told the students the land and the sea were valuable assets which people very much depended on. He said at Ramu NiCo, they ensure that what they did as a business did not affect the environment.

“My job with the company is to comply with the laws and regulations of government bodies and authorities,” Lukey said.

School head teacher Simon Douglas said the school was privileged to have Ramu NiCo (MCC) employees take part in the events organised by the students and teachers.

Douglas said the country would change when everyone joined hands to look after the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...