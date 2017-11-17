Arafura Games is back

GOLD medal winners in the PNG Games will be given the opportunity to take part in the revived Arafura Games in Darwin.

Northern Territory’s Labor government’s election promise to bring back the Arafura Games — after they were dumped by the former CLP government — had become a reality with the announcement the event will return in April and May 2019.

PNG has been a foundation member country which took part in the inaugural Games and until it was scrapped by former territory government.

PNG lead organiser for Arafura Games then, Thomas Kahai welcomed the news.

“The concept is good to help identify up-and-coming athletes to represent PNG at international tournament such the Pacific Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games.”

Kahai said the Arafura Games was under the auspices of PNG Sports Foundation which provided talent identification for various teams.

“It also provide as incentives for gold medal winners of various sports to take part.”

Like this: Like Loading...