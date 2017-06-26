Archbishop hits out at polical corruption

ARCHBISHOP Douglas Young,, of the Mt Hagen Catholic Archdiocese, says political corruption is a deformity to the democratic system and there is a need for more ethical thinking in government, the private sector and civil society.

Young raised this concern when delivering his keynote address at the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) National Development Forum (NDF) last week.

He said that much emphasis was placed on corruption and negativity in the country and that in order to shift the focus away from this gloom and disappointment, it was important to encourage positivity and promote the values of good governance.

To emphasise his point, the archbishop quoted the 1945 Jimmy Merer song Accentuate the positive.

“The message in the song is simple and clear.

“You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch onto the affirmative and don’t mess with the mister in-between,” Young said.

“Good governance starts with each one of us.

“Leaders, institutions and individuals have to justify their actions.

“We need to build up an informed civil society that can be heard,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...