Armed foreigners concerns Barker

AUTHORITIES must explain why foreign security personnel are fully and visibly armed in public places, says Institute of National Affairs executive director Paul Barker.

“In 2005, court decreed that overseas entities, police or military must not be armed in the country, so the authorities must explain to the people why these security personnel are fully armed with both primary and secondary weapons,” he said.

“Papua New Guinea is not at war.”

Police Commissioner Gari Baki announced last week that police and the United States security firm Laurence Aviation & Security Group (LA&SG) are having discussions about security training for next year’s Apec summit in Port Moresby.

Baki said an elite rapid response security team of 120 officers – sourced locally from the army, police, corrections and customs – is being planned for the summit and that LA&SG has the necessary credentials, skills, experience and expertise to train the response team.

Barker, whose Institute of National Affairs is a privately funded, non-profit policy research institute, or think tank, suggested that allowing LA&SG personnel to carry arms in the country may be breaking the law.

However, a senior police officer said that the court ruling that Barker is talking about only covers the cooperation between Papua New Guinea and Australia and does not include all others.

Dominic Kakas, the Police Commissioner’s executive officer, said the Police Commissioner has the power to appoint anyone a special, reserve or regular member of the police.

“It is Police Commissioner Gari Baki’s intention to bring up to 15 instructors from Laurence Aviation & Security Group to train our armed response team.

“They will be made special police constables for the duration of their contract and will be reporting to the established command and control within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

“Two of the members of LA&SG have been in the country since February and the commissioner authorised them to go on day and night patrols with teams from the National Capital District Command, especially the National Capital District Task Force to assess and appreciate their operational capabilities and shortfalls.

“If they are going to be training our men, they need to know what our response capabilities are.”

Kakas said their engagement will be for an initial 140 days or five

months.

Like this: Like Loading...