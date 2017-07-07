Armed gang rob Gerehu shop, two arrested after car chase

By Alphonse Porau

POLICE have arrested two men and are looking for others involved in the robbery of a shop in Port Moresby yesterday.

Gerehu police station commander Inspector Robert Kurei told The National that the thieves stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items from the Stop ‘N’ Shop supermarket at Rainbow.

Kurei said police managed to arrest one suspect after a car chase while the other was apprehended by security guards at the shop.

The incident happened at around 11.30am.

More than 10 men armed with a pistol and knives went into the shop pretending to be customers and held up the security guards and the staff.

“They held up a cashier in the shop at gunpoint and ransacked the till and mobile phones on the shelves,” Kurei said.

“The police were alerted and they rushed to the scene. They chased the getaway vehicle along the Gerehu back road to Baruni, where they captured one suspect while the other escaped. The other suspect, who was late for the getaway vehicle, was caught by shop security.”

Kurei said the two men and their accomplices were also suspected of stealing the vehicle used in the robbery at Downtown Port Moresby Stop ‘N’ Shop earlier yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...