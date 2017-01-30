Armed gang robs shop

AN armed gang robbed an Asian-owned shop at the Malalau station in Gulf and got K80,000 cash and store items last Thursday.

Acting Gulf police commander Michael Pakeyei said the armed robbery occurred at about 10am.

He said there were 17 men involved and five were armed with factory-made guns.

“From the report we got, the five armed with a pistol, a shotgun and an M16 rifle joined up with others and held up the shop and escaped in a 5th Element vehicle without a number plate.

“After getting what they wanted, they also ordered other people to go into the shop and steal,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...