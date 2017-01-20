Armed gang robs shopping centre in city suburb

AN armed gang robbed the Papindo shopping centre at Gerehu, Port Moresby, yesterday.

Met Supt Benjamin Turi said the armed robbery occurred in the afternoon after the shop workers had returned from the bank.

He said the criminals managed to steal about K5000.

“The criminals saw the police and left their vehicle at the car park, got into a taxi and left,” Turi told The National.

“Police went after them and recovered the vehicle but the criminals escaped with the money they got.”

Turi said no one was hurt during the incident but the police would conduct an investigation using the CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

“I believe these are the regular criminals living in Gerehu and only the CCTV will prove that,” he said.

