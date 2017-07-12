Armed men hijack boxes

By ELIAS LARI

THREE boxes containing ballot papers for polling in the Mul local-level government area of Western Highlands were hijacked by armed men last Friday.

The incident took place at around 10am at Koibuga, where armed men blocked off the road and made away with unmarked ballot papers and boxes.

The ballot boxes were for three wards of the Mul LLG in the Mul-Baiyer electorate.

They contained 5722 ballot papers, 2861 each for the open and regional seats.

The ballot boxes belongs to Kileg 1 Ward two , Kileg 2 Ward 3 and Kelenga 3 Ward 44.

The ballot papers and the boxes were transported to each polling area in the morning from Baiyer district office by electoral officials for polling.

The gunmen, believed to be supporters of a candidate, waited at Koibuga in the border of Baiyer and Mt Hagen and shot the tyres of the vehicle that was carrying the boxes.

The driver stopped and the gunmen came out from hiding places and took the boxes. Some people in the vehicle were assaulted.

Candidate and former Mul-Baiyer MP Sani Rambi and former Western Highlands governor Tom Olga described the holdup as criminal and wanted the electoral commission to conduct polling at the three wards that missed out.

Rambi and Olga said people did not vote and they had to vote because it was their constitutional right.

Olga said that they raised the issue with returning officer Tommy Kolo at that time.

Kolo could not be reached for comments.

Provincial election manager Philip Telape confirmed the incident but said that there would not be any more polling as polling had closed

Like this: Like Loading...