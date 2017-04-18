Armed men rob female students

By DOROHTY MARK

ARMED men held up female students inside their dormitory and robbed them at the Madang Teachers College last week.

College principal Petrus Diru said four men armed with knives and a gun walked into the dormitory in the early hours of Thursday and held up female students and got a laptop and few mobile phones.

Diru said the men could have entered the college through holes in the college fence.

He said the doors to the dormitory were not locked so the men simply walked in robbed the students.

Diru said two weeks ago a similar incident happened in a male dormitory when some men walked in and threatened a student and stole his laptop.

He said the incidents caused frustration among the students and they chased the college security guards off the campus and manned the college’s main gate on Friday.

He said the matter was reported to police who gave an assurance to begin investigating today.

Police could not be reached for comments.

