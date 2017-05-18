Why are these armed men on our streeets?

FORMER Special Forces personnel have been engaged by the RPNGC for Arms training recently as stated by the Commissioner in one of our daily papers.

I fail to understand why these men are allowed to carry a firearm in public?

If they come to train, then all firearms should be left in the classroom.

Why do these men dress up as if they’re trying to hunt someone go into battle?

If I am not wrong, most of the Australian Federal Police Officers in Police uniform working in Port Moresby don’t carry guns.

Why should a private company come into PNG to train our Police men/women, carry high powered guns, wear civilian clothes and walk around?

Fedup citizen

