Armed robbery suspects arrested

POLICE in Kimbe have arrested and charged four suspects believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a bus and the killing of a bus crew last Wednesday.

Kimbe police station commander Chief Inspector Steven Bunga told The National yesterday that the suspects were captured on the weekend by his officers.

Bunga said three of the suspects were captured by police on the weekend.

“Three of the suspects were captured by the police officers on the weekend at their respective homes in Section 11 and Section 21 while the other surrendered to police on Monday,” Bunga said.

He said two of the suspects were still at large and police hoped to arrest them soon.

“There were six suspects involved in the armed robbery and the killing of the bus crew of which four have already been arrest and two are at large.”

Bunga appealed to the families of the two suspects that are still at large to surrender them to police.

“My appeal to the relatives of the two suspects still on run is to help the police and bring them and let the law take its course,”he said.

“But if the families are not cooperating to bring them to police then police will find other means to arrest them.

“We do not want to go to that stage.”

