Armed suspects in police uniform rob Indian shop

ARMED men allegedly used fake search warrants and dressed in police uniforms and firearms to enter a shop near Bulolo market, Morobe and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Bulolo resident and businessman Aaron Akui told The National that the incident occurred at 7am on Sunday and took almost 10 minutes before the suspects escaped.

“The suspects pretended to be policemen and produced a fake search warrant to the guards and claimed to check the work permits, passports and visas of the shop owners.”

The shop is owned by an Indian.

“After entering and producing the documents, the shop owners in fear, surrendered as the suspects held them with three high powered guns and escaped with the cash,” Akui said.

“I appeal to Bulolo MP Sam Basil to place a gate at Timini to monitor vehicles travelling in and out of the district,” Akui said.

Morobe provincial police commander Chief Insp Augustine Wampe said he has received a verbal report and was yet to confirm the full details.

Wampe confirmed that the armed suspects in police uniform entered the shop using a fake warrant of arrest and escaped on an unmarked vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

It was reported that two suspects were apprehended at East Taraka in Lae on Monday.

“This is a serious matter and I am yet to confirm the details but police have apprehended two suspects,” Wampe said.

Assistant police commissioner (ACP) Northern, Peter Guinness confirmed the incident on Monday while waiting for the full reports.

Guinness said the suspects forged his name and signature on the fake search warrant.

Related