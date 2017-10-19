Army chief: Women must speak up

By Moya Iowa

WOMEN in the military are urged to be vocal on issues affecting them, PNG Defence Force chief of staff Col Raymond Numa says.

Numa spoke about it at the second PNGDF women’s forum in Port Moresby yesterday.

The forum brought together women in military services to discuss issues affecting them and ways to address those issues.

Issues discussed included career management, gender-based sexual violence, counselling services, fraternisation and unacceptable behaviour, as well as policy submissions on maternity and paternity leave.

Numa said it was encouraging to see that many women were seeking careers in the military, but said that majority of these women were involved in logistics and administration, and urged women to take up more of the male-dominated areas in infantry, air, maritime and engineering.

Numa said that the highest military ranking held by a woman in the PNGDF was that of a major but he believed that women were capable of achieving higher ranking and hoped that the forum would find ways to make that happen.

He also said that PNGDF was open to all and that there were no restrictions for women and homosexuals.

Numa said the way forward for the force was to have a written policy to address issues on all genders so that everyone would enjoy their jobs without fear or favour.

