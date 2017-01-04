Army condemns clash

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

PNG Defence Force Commander Brigradier-General Gilbert Toropo says the actions of soldiers involved in the New Year’s Eve incident in Boroko is uncalled for.

He said it was unfortunate and unacceptable for PNGDF officers to be involved in the incident on Saturday night at the police station where a senior police officer was allegedly assaulted.

“We are supposed to support police in ensuring that the safety of our people are guaranteed and not interfering with their duties as we want our people to feel proud and safe,” Toropo told The National yesterday.

He said PNGDF officers should be aware of the roles of the police and support them as no one was above the law.

“We are supposed to work together to serve the Government,” Toropo said.

He said the actions of those officers involved in the incident would warrant serious disciplinary actions.

“I want to assure the public that what happened is unfortunate and definitely not professional. No officer is allowed to assault another senior officer from a sister force. And that, we are committed in doing cleaning up and to seriously deal with such ill-discipline officers once they are identified,” he said.

PNGDF Chief of Staff Raymond Numa said the incident was being investigated.

He confirmed that members of the PNGDF Force Support Battalion were involved.

Numa said the investigation also revealed that the incident resulted from another incident which occurred earlier at the road junction near Taurama Barracks.

It was alleged that two PNGDF soldiers were travelling back from Taurama Barracks with their families when their vehicle hit a road sign to avoid the high beam lights of a police patrol vehicle.

It was alleged that the police assaulted the officers and their families. They also then searched the vehicle and confiscated a civilian pistol.

One of the two PNGDF officers laid a complaint with the Boroko Police station.

“The incident is an isolated incident that is under control and will not have effect on both forces to perform their constitutional obligations on national security engagement,” Numa said.

