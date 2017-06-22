Army defends extra troops’ deployment

THE deployment of extra soldiers to Southern Highlands and Enga is consistent with the police commissioner’s call for more troops to be deployed to support police in election operations, according to Defence Force Chief of Staff Col Raymond Numa.

In statement yesterday, Numa said the army was supporting the police under a legitimate callout and said this must not be politicised.

His response comes after Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah said at a media conference on Tuesday that he wanted Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo to explain why a large number of soldiers were deployed to the Southern Highlands.

“The PNGDF deployment into the Southern Highlands and Enga is in response to our assessment of the security, that is escalating threats that appear to disrupt polling in the two provinces,” Numa said in the statement.

Numa said the threats in the elections ranged from hijacking and destroying ballot boxes, threatening opposing groups, threats to electoral commission officials, killings during polling, threats to candidates and threats to the public.

“The PNGDF planning team, in collaboration with police, have identified through their early analysis and with the intelligence feed that parts of the country are hotspots and areas that need to be closely monitored,” he said.

“The Highlands has been identified as the most likely region to have prevalent security issues.”

